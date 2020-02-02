Australian Open 2020 – By the Numbers

MELBOURNE, February 2, 2020 (Press Release)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Sofia Kenin from the United States have been crowned the Australian Open singles champions for 2020, attendance records have been broken again, and more than $6 million has been raised by the global tennis community for bushfire relief.

A total of 812,174 fans attended the Australian Open over 14 days, smashing the previous attendance record of 796,435 from 2019.

Here are all the facts, stats and need-to-know details from Australian Open 2020.

Aces for Bushfire Relief

11,114 aces were served across the summer of tennis, which along with a range of charity initiatives, contributed to $6,096,453 raised for bushfire relief efforts (total calculated at 9:30pm Sunday 2 February).

On-court action

Novak Djokovic (SRB) defeated Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 to win a record eighth Australian Open title, and was presented with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup by 2005 AO champion Marat Safin.

21-year-old Sofia Kenin (USA) defeated Garbine Muguruza (ESP), 4-6 6-2 6-2, to win her first Grand Slam title. Australian Open 2000 champion Lindsay Davenport presented Kenin with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup

[11] Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) defeated Australian wildcard pair Luke Saville and Max Purcell to win their first men’s doubles title, 6-4 6-2

[2] Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) / Timea Babos (HUN) defeated top seeds Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Barbora Strycova (CZE) to win their second consecutive Australian Open women’s doubles title, 6-2 6-1

[5] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) and Nikola Mektic (CRO) defeated Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) and Jamie Murray (GBR) 7-5 4-6 [10-1] to win the mixed doubles title

Top seed Harold Mayot (FRA) won the junior boys’ singles title, defeating countryman and fifth seed Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 6-4 6-1

The youngest player in the girls’ draw, 14-year-old [9] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra defeated Weronika Baszak (POL), 7-5 2-6 2-6, to win the junior girls’ singles title

[5] Nicholas David Ionel (ROU) and Leandro Riedi (SUI) defeated [6] Mikolaj Lorens (POL) and Karlis Ozolins (LAT), 7-6(8) 5-7 [10-4], to win the junior boys’ doubles title

[4] Alexandra Eala (PHI) and Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) defeated Ziva Falkner (SLO) and Matilda Mutavdzic (GBR) 6-1 6-2 to claim the junior girls’ doubles title

Top seed Shingo Kuneida (JPN) won his tenth Australian Open crown and his 44th Grand Slam title, defeating Gordon Reid (GBR) 6-4 6-4 in the men’s wheelchair singles final

[2] Yui Kamiji (JPN) defeated Aniek Van Koot (NED), 6-2 6-2 to win the women’s wheelchair singles title